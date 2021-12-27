Your Photos
Local yields came back better than expected for the year

Many regions only received 50-75% of the normal growing season precipitation and the majority of that came from the mid-August rainfalls(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year for farmers started out favorable due to the planting and early season growing conditions for both corn and soybeans.

That was until historic weather conditions hit Minnesota and the Midwest.

“June was actually our warmest month. Well above average so we started to see a lot of drought conditions coming in,” Minn Star Bank Senior Ag Loan Officer, Kent Thiesse said.

Many regions only received 50-75% of the normal growing season precipitation and the majority of that came from the mid-August rainfalls.

Despite mother nature, local yields looked better than expected this year.

“The timeliness of the rain was very good so that combination kind of helped especially the corn crop and the soybeans really benefited from the August rain. There were a lot of pods and they were able to fill out and complete. Now we say that better than expected was true in a good portion of south central Minnesota and south east Minnesota,” Thiesse explained.

Some of the factors that boosted the yields were the stored soil moisture as well as dry weather causing roots to go deeper in soil profile.

“The timeliness of planting was very key especially for corn, especially for planting corn until the fifteenth of April and until the tenth of May is critical to getting good yields. Having good conditions of planting in other words nice seedbed for germination and having some fairly warm soil temperatures,” Thiesse stated.

That wasn’t the only thing that lifted farmer’s spirits during a rough season.

“Good news for all was the fact that we had strong price levels throughout the year which really helped the bottom line even if you only had average yields or slightly below average. Certainly with the price levels we had, some were able to come out of it pretty good,” Thiesse said.

