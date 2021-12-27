Nicollet County to hold special election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Nicollet County is holding a special election to find a new County Commissioner.

The election was called after County Commissioner Denny Kemp passed away last September.

There will be a primary election on February 8, followed by a general election on April 12.

Absentee voting begins today, and residents can register to vote and request a ballot at https://www.co.nicollet.mn.us/161/Election-Voter-Registration.

The candidates will be participating in an open forum on January 11 at 7 p.m.

