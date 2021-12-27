Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach

Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day,...
Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has stayed at Windsor Castle instead of spending Christmas at her Sandringham estate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sun said the video was sent from the suspect’s Snapchat account shortly before he was arrested.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man within the grounds of Windsor Castle after a security breach took place on Christmas morning.

Officers found a crossbow after searching the man. Police said the suspect is in custody under the Mental Health Act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby
FILE - A heads up for drivers making their way through Mankato on Sunday. A portion of...
Portion of Riverfront Drive closing on Sunday for Dakota 38+2 riders
Members of the Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride are pictured on their horses Friday, Dec. 24, 2021,...
Dakota 38+2 riders closing in on Mankato
FILE — Authorities say three people were sent to the emergency room following a Highway 14...
Highway 14 crash near Courtland sends 3 to hospital
Volunteers greet visitors at Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato, Minn.
Family makes volunteering at Kiwanis Holiday Lights a Christmas tradition

Latest News

Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s best-known families, has died.
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of racing family, dies at 91
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Elizabeth Holmes jury to begin second week of deliberations
Twelve states have seen at least a 10% hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations this past week...
Omicron spreading nationally during holidays