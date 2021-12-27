Safety officials warn residents about Carbon Monoxide poisoning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As people crank up the heat, the North Mankato Fire Department wants to remind residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The invisible, odorless gas is created when combustion engines burn fuel, such as in cars or heaters.

Without proper ventilation, the gas can be deadly.

The North Mankato Fire Department says that detection is key.

They recommend carbon monoxide detectors in any enclosed place with combustion devices, especially in homes, garages, and ice houses.

”Otherwise sportsmen, we’re getting into ice fishing, and should have detection inside their ice house also. Making sure that, any time that you have any type of combustion going on in the environment that you are monitoring it,” said James Zwaschka of the North Mankato Fire Department.

The department recommends that anyone suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning to step outside, breathe fresh air, and call for help.

