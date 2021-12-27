Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Safety officials warn residents about Carbon Monoxide poisoning

A woman holds a Carbon Monoxide detector as a demonstration.
A woman holds a Carbon Monoxide detector as a demonstration.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As people crank up the heat, the North Mankato Fire Department wants to remind residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The invisible, odorless gas is created when combustion engines burn fuel, such as in cars or heaters.

Without proper ventilation, the gas can be deadly.

The North Mankato Fire Department says that detection is key.

They recommend carbon monoxide detectors in any enclosed place with combustion devices, especially in homes, garages, and ice houses.

”Otherwise sportsmen, we’re getting into ice fishing, and should have detection inside their ice house also. Making sure that, any time that you have any type of combustion going on in the environment that you are monitoring it,” said James Zwaschka of the North Mankato Fire Department.

The department recommends that anyone suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning to step outside, breathe fresh air, and call for help.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby
A Minnesota man who attacked a Menards employee after the worker told him to wear a mask and...
Man who attacked worker over mask must serve year in prison
FILE - A heads up for drivers making their way through Mankato on Sunday. A portion of...
Portion of Riverfront Drive closing on Sunday for Dakota 38+2 riders
Members of the Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride are pictured on their horses Friday, Dec. 24, 2021,...
Dakota 38+2 riders closing in on Mankato
Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride arrives in Mankato, Minn.
Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride honors ancestors 159 years after mass execution

Latest News

A flight status board showing a canceled flight
Travel experts weigh in on mass flight cancellations
VINE Adult Community Center in Mankato, Minn.
VINE Faith in Action seeking volunteers
FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site
Travelers queue up at the United American Airlines check-in kiosks in the terminal of Denver...
Omicron, storms disrupt air travel for 4th consecutive day