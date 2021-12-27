Thousands of dollars stolen from bar in Byron

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened at The Bear’s Den Sports Bar and Eatery in Byron over the weekend.

The crime occurred sometime between Christmas night after the bar closed, and Sunday morning.

Authorities said when staff arrived to open the bar Sunday morning just before 11 a.m., there was evidence that someone broke into the building, the pull tab machine and cash register behind the bar.

More than $4,000 from the pull tab machine was stolen, and $200 from the cash register.

Money generated from the pull tab sales goes to Byron Youth Football.

Investigators say they will be checking surveillance video from nearby businesses to try to get more information on who the suspect or suspects could be.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.