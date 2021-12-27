Your Photos
Travel experts weigh in on mass flight cancellations

A flight status board showing a canceled flight
By Meghan Grey
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Travel agents weighed in after thousands of flight cancellations disrupted holiday travel.

More than 10,000 flights were cancelled or delayed over the weekend. Around 100 of those were at MSP airport.

Major airlines said the omicron variant, staffing shortages and winter weather are to blame.

Experts at Emerald Travel and Cruises said cancellations shouldn’t deter you from planning a trip.

They recommend downloading your airline’s mobile app to receive instant notifications about your flight’s status.

“If you happen to be already at the airport when things are happening, try to get in line as fast as you can to see what they will protect you on. They always do their best to get you on their next available flight out. As flights start to cancel and things start to stack up, that could sometimes be a day late or two days later,” said Julie Willis, owner of Emerald Travel and Cruises.

If your flight is cancelled and you choose not to travel, experts said you are entitled to a full refund.

