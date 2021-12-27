Two people found dead in Robbinsdale home, suspect captured

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people have been found shot to death in a suburban Minneapolis home.

A family member arrived at the home in Robbinsdale on Sunday afternoon and found a man and a woman dead.

Police say they’ve arrested an adult suspect and the shootings apparently were not random.

They’ve released no other information. The victims have yet to be identified.

