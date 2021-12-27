Your Photos
Two people found dead in Robbinsdale home, suspect captured

A man and a woman were found shot to death in a suburban Minneapolis home. Authorities have...
A man and a woman were found shot to death in a suburban Minneapolis home. Authorities have arrested an adult suspect.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people have been found shot to death in a suburban Minneapolis home.

A family member arrived at the home in Robbinsdale on Sunday afternoon and found a man and a woman dead.

Police say they’ve arrested an adult suspect and the shootings apparently were not random.

They’ve released no other information. The victims have yet to be identified.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

