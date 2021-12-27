VINE Faith in Action seeking volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action is seeking volunteers for the new year.

The nonprofit offers a variety of programs to help senior citizens stay independent.

Elaine Schoenberger said, “They’re there to help us older people feel like we are still important and we are still staying healthy.”

Many services require volunteer assistance which has been hard to come by.

Hundreds of Mankato-area residents rely on VINE each day, and the organization is struggling to keep up.

“These are all opportunities that are needed,” Schoenberger added.

Volunteer delivery drivers are needed for its Hot Meals on Wheels and Door2Door programs.

Hot Meals on Wheels provides lunches to people who find it difficult preparing them on their own.

Door2Door helps seniors run errands and takes them to doctors appointments.

VINE Program Director Adam Massmann mentioned, “Sometimes, the people we deliver to, they only see that volunteer their whole day, and so it’s really rewarding to bring a little bit of light to their lives.”

Snow removal volunteers are also in short supply.

VINE offers shoveling assistance whenever two or more inches of flurries fall.

The organization said it’s critical for elders to stay mobile.

Massmann stated, “We take it for granted that we can do those things. We can prepare a meal, or we can shovel our own driveway, and if you can’t do that, it’s nice to know that there are people out there that can help you with those things.”

The programs are supported in part by the VINE Home Thrift Store which is looking for volunteer cashiers and furniture movers.

VINE said the opportunities could make great new year’s resolutions.

Massmann added, “People want to give back, and volunteering’s a great way to do that.”

Anyone can help out, and no long-term commitment is required.

Volunteers said the work is rewarding.

Schoenberger mentioned, “It’s great to be able to do something that makes you feel worthwhile.”

