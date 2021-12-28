Mankato Playhouse to host kid-friendly New Year’s Eve party

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Playhouse is putting on their annual New Year’s Eve party on Friday.

People are welcome to swing by the Mankato Playhouse for an optional dinner at Blue Boat and entertainment by the Amy Manette Band. Afterward, they will be performing a Mankato Playhouse Past, Present and Future Cabaret show, which will then be followed by dancing with “Neon-LIVE” and conclude with a midnight toast to ring in the new year.

What are you doing on NYE? Get your tickets to Party at the Playhouse for a family friendly night full of entertainment. Tickets available now! Posted by Mankato Playhouse on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Families are encouraged to come and enjoy a kid-friendly night.

”We have kids of our own and every year my wife and I would be going out on New Year’s Eve. The kids would be left home with the sitter, so we just wanted to create this place, this safe environment for kids to come,” Mankato Playhouse Executive Director David Holmes said. “We have a lot of people, a lot of our board members have kids, so they are planning on bringing their kids, too, just so we can have a family event that we can all welcome in the new year.”

Tickets for the fun-filled evening are between $30 and $70 and can be purchased here.

