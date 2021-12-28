Your Photos
Minnesota to offer free CNA training in January

A nurse works in a medical lab near Mankato, Minn.
A nurse works in a medical lab near Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals have had an increased need for certified nursing assistants.

Whether due to increased hospital occupancy or an increase in resignations, health care workers are in high demand.

“And so there’s a huge need and gap right now. In fact, Minnesota has called in the National Guard to help in certain areas of the state in areas where there’s not enough CNAs. So there’s just more positions to go around than there are people, and so there’s a big push to get more people trained to get in there and be making a difference,” said Tim Smith, CEO of HeartCert, a Minnesota CNA training program.

This increased demand for health care workers has led to many attempts to get more workers into the field. The State of Minnesota is offering free CNA training throughout the month of January, working through a variety of training programs, such as the Red Cross Nursing Programs, which is offered by HeartCert in Mankato.

The Red Cross Nursing Program offers CNA and CPR training in the whole state of Minnesota.

LIMITED TIME OPPORTUNITY WITH LIMITED SLOTS FOR FREE CNA TRAINING! Sign up here with promo code statecna for any Nursing...

Posted by HeartCert CPR Training on Monday, December 27, 2021

Graduates are eligible to take the state competency exam. Upon passing the exam, graduates are immediately eligible to take CNA jobs across the state, due to the state waiving clinical rotations to quicken health care workers joining the workforce.

“With the way the need is right now, people can be applying for jobs when they’re taking the class, as soon as they’re done, they can, bam, be right in and employed. And there’s even a lot of incentives, both from the government and employers right now where, you’re getting big sign-on bonuses to take a job as well,” Smith explained.

Those interested in the free program can enter the promo code “statecna” when registering for the class online.

