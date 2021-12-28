Minnesota surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota surpassed one million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

4,155 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total up to 1,000,361.

This came less than two weeks after the state’s death toll reached 10,000.

In our KEYC viewing area, Blue Earth County has reported the most cases with 12,517.

Nicollet County reports about half of that with 5,629.

COVID-19 is pushing the state’s hospitals to capacity, limiting their ability to take in more patients and provide emergency care.

“There have been no breaks with how busy it’s been,” stated Dr. Andrea Rowland-Fisher, an Emergency Medicine Physician at Hennepin Healthcare.

About 50,000 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the virus since March 2020.

10,000 required intensive care, but now, open adult ICU beds are hard to come by.

As of Thursday, 98% of them were full across the state.

Rowland-Fisher added, “The system is already overwhelmed and, if we get a huge wave of COVID, there’s going to be a point where we don’t have room to take care of everyone.”

The positivity rate decreased slightly over the last few weeks, but health officials warn the omicron variant could elevate it once again.

“I think we’re all anticipating maybe an increase in cases with the omicron variant becoming more widespread,” mentioned Bree Allen, Public Health Supervisor at Nicollet County Health and Human Services.

Experts said vaccines are key to relieving hospitals and slowing the spread.

Allen added, “Vaccines, especially the booster, are effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death.

Almost 70% of Minnesotans five years and older have been fully vaccinated.

Nicollet County is working to increase that with walk-in clinics.

They will be held each Thursday in January.

“We will have Moderna and Pfizer available in all presentations, so anyone five and older can receive a primary series or a booster,” stated Allen.

The clinics are open to anyone, not just Nicollet County residents.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.