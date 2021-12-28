Nicollet County HHS opening walk-in clinic in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County Heath and Human Services will be opening up a walk-in vaccine clinic in January to give more access to the vaccine to families with children.

First, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at the St. Peter heath and human services building.

The clinic will be open for patients from 1-5 p.m. Services will begin on Jan. 6 and will run until January 27.

No appointments are necessary and the vaccine is free.

