Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Prosecutor: 2 Iowa teens ambushed teacher, then killed her

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The county attorney prosecuting the case of two southeast Iowa teens charged with murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher said in court documents they surveilled her pattern of life, ambushed her along her daily walk and dragged her into the woods, returning later to better hide her lifeless body.

Those additional details of the death of Nohema Graber in early November were revealed in a Dec. 23 filing in the case of Jeremy Goodale, 16, of Fairfield. He is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder with classmate Willard Miller, also 16. Attorneys for both teens have asked a judge to move their case to juvenile court.

Hearings on the requests are scheduled for Jan. 27.

In court documents filed Dec. 23, Jefferson County Attorney Chauncy Moulding offered the additional details of Graber’s death.

Graber, 66, was reported missing Nov. 2 and her remains were found later that day in a park. Authorities earlier confirmed she had suffered “inflicted trauma to the head” and her body was found concealed under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties at the Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, about 95 miles (150 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines.

Authorities have not released a motive. Both teens attended Graber’s Spanish class at Fairfield High School, where she had taught since 2012.

Moulding argued trying Goodale as an adult is the only appropriate plan because he would be released at age 18, less than 24 months, if he is tried and convicted in the juvenile court system.

“This prosecuting attorney cannot fathom any combination of programming at any Iowa juvenile facility which could appropriately treat or rehabilitate the defendant if adjudicated as a juvenile,” he said.

Miller’s attorney has made a similar request and Moulding resisted for many of the same reasons.

Miller and Goodale are being held on $1 million cash bond in juvenile detention facilities awaiting trial. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Moulding charged them as adults with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The sentence in Iowa would be life in prison for first-degree murder as an adult, although a 2016 Iowa Supreme Court ruling requires juveniles to have a chance of release when given life sentences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Thousands of dollars stolen from bar in Byron
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, faces charges for the alleged attacks on the police officer and the...
Man who attacked worker over mask must serve year in prison
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine
The victims, identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tonny” Khiev and 27-year-old Reachsieh...
3 siblings killed in car crash during surprise Christmas visit

Latest News

(Source: KEYC)
Mankato officials won’t discipline officers for take-down
As always, law enforcement tells people to slow down, turn on your headlights and make room for...
Winter makes presence known in southern Minnesota
A Minnesota appellate court has affirmed that a wilderness advocacy group, Northeastern...
Judge allows Twin Metals challenge
FILE - The Sleepy Eye Police Department has issued an advisory that all vehicles need to be...
Sleepy Eye Police: vehicles need to be removed from downtown streets for snow removal