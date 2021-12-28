Sleepy Eye Police: vehicles need to be removed from downtown streets for snow removal

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - A heads up for residents of Sleepy Eye who park on city streets.

The Sleepy Eye Police Department has issued an advisory that all vehicles need to be removed from downtown Main Street by midnight tonight for snow removal.

The no-parking area after Midnight will be Main Street between Hwy 4 and 3rd Ave E.

Parking is allowed on the side streets off Main Street.

Parking can resume on Main Street after the snow has been cleared completely.

