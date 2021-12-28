Your Photos
Ways to manage stress heading into 2022

Stress, mental health
(WILX)
By Scott Engen
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new year can be a stressful time for many, but good news, there are some ways you can manage your stress as we head into 2022.

Sanford Certified Nurse Practitioner Shanna Konz joined the Dakota News Now morning show Tuesday to talk about this.

She says there are five main steps you can take to help manage your stress.

  • Breathe
  • Accept
  • Self-Care
  • Rest
  • Aromatherapy

Individual and group services are available at Sanford Women’s Integrative Medicine Clinic.

Services include: personalized holistic care, acupuncture, aromatherapy, guided imagery, yoga, personal fitness, and healthy lifestyle coaching.

For more information, click here. Or, Call (605) 328-9700 to schedule an appointment

