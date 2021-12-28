Ways to manage stress heading into 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new year can be a stressful time for many, but good news, there are some ways you can manage your stress as we head into 2022.

Sanford Certified Nurse Practitioner Shanna Konz joined the Dakota News Now morning show Tuesday to talk about this.

She says there are five main steps you can take to help manage your stress.

Breathe

Accept

Self-Care

Rest

Aromatherapy

Individual and group services are available at Sanford Women’s Integrative Medicine Clinic.

Services include: personalized holistic care, acupuncture, aromatherapy, guided imagery, yoga, personal fitness, and healthy lifestyle coaching.

For more information, click here. Or, Call (605) 328-9700 to schedule an appointment

