Winter storm smacks North Dakota, Minnesota with ice, snow

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A winter storm made life in North Dakota and Minnesota tough Monday morning.

The Bismarck Tribune reported the storm dumped 6 inches of snow on Bismarck on Sunday. Authorities closed Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Fargo and Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the South Dakota border. The entire interstate system in the state had reopened by 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for much of the southeastern portion of North Dakota and a winter storm warning for the eastern and central parts of the state through Monday evening.

Authorities were still advising people not to travel across much of the state and complained that motorists were getting stuck on secondary roads that were not plowed. Many county offices were closed except for emergency services.

Most flights at the Bismarck Airport were still on time but most of the flights at Fargo’s airport were either canceled or delayed.

Forecasts call for frigid temperatures after the storm moves through, with Friday highs in Bismarck expected to top out at minus 10.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported snowfall totals ranging from less than 2 inches to almost 3 inches in the Twin Cities. Freezing temperatures and drizzle have glazed the new snow with ice, making for slow going on roads and treacherous footing on sidewalks.

Other areas in central and northern Minnesota got more snow. Little Falls reported 5 inches and Grand Marais reported 13 inches.

Highs in the Twin Cities are expected to range from 10 degrees to minus 10 the rest of the week.

#MSPnumbers STATEWIDE FINAL UPDATE: 10:30AM to 5:30 PM today, Troopers responded to: 90 crashes (9 non-life threat inj. 0 fatals) & additional 111 vehs ran off road req Trp/tow assistance & 15 jackknifed semis. — Sgt. T. Christianson (@MSPPIO_SOUTH) December 27, 2021

