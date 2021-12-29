14-year-old injured in HW 22 collision

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An SUV carrying three youth collided with another car at the intersection of Hwy 22 and 227th St. in Mankato yesterday.

The collision occurred at around 6:30 p.m. when the SUV was going northbound on Hwy 22 when it collided with another vehicle.

Road conditions at the time were icy and snow covered. The driver of the SUV, April Chouinard, 36, as well as a 14-year-old who was not wearing a seatbelt, were transported to the local Mayo Clinic with non-life threatening injuries.

The other two children as well as the driver of the other car were not injured in the crash.

