The BEAST Foods becoming instant success in the area

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Opening a food boutique was a passing thought in owner’s Jeni Bobholz mind during the pandemic.

That thought became a reality as what is known as The BEAST, located on Belgrade avenue in North Mankato.

“During shutdown we got approached by Cisco to carry their products and to sell them basically as a retail space. That grew and grew out of the back of the circle, that we needed it’s own space to be at. Then we called it the BEAST because it truly took over,” Bobholz said.

It’s been a month since the Beast’s grand opening and Bobholz says the boutique is seeing great success.

“You know, towns 30-45 minutes away that are like hey we heard about this place.”

The BEAST started with 20 vendors in its shop, that number is now at 80, showcasing some of Minnesota’s unique small businesses.

“So, a lot of just word of mouth and learning about these Minnesota products that aren’t maybe down in southern Minnesota, but are big in northern Minnesota. Just bringing those down too,” Bobholz stated.

Products at the boutique come from vendors across state, most everything is locally made, and produced.

“The last two years people have really really understood how important it is to shop local. The money stays in your state, in your community, in your town. I mean you look around and these are just Minnesota people, but everything looks so mice and good and branded well,” Bobholz said.

The amount of support from the community, and vendors showing interest in her food boutique has exceeded any expectation that Bobholz had.

“I think that we obviously opened at a really good time during the holiday season, but we got to the point where we were having to order almost daily,” Bobholz explained.

