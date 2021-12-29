Your Photos
Eau Claire Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine

After giving chase, authorities in Eau Claire, WI, arrested David Lunde of Prescott who...
After giving chase, authorities in Eau Claire, WI, arrested David Lunde of Prescott who allegedly got stuck in a bush with a bag of cocaine on Christmas morning.(Pixabay.com | Pixabay.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wisc. (KEYC) - Police in Eau Claire have arrested a man who allegedly got stuck in a bush with a bag of cocaine on Christmas morning.

Prosecutors charged David Lunde of Prescott on Monday with multiple counts, including cocaine possession, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that the criminal complaint states an officer noticed a vehicle with a burned-out tail light make an improper turn early Christmas morning.

After a chase, the vehicle stopped and Lunde and another man got out and fled on foot.

Lunde jumped into a bush and couldn’t get out.

An officer had to pull him free and found a bag containing 25 grams of cocaine in Lunde’s pocket.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

