Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

First come first serve for free radon tests for homeowners

In honor of National Radon Action Month in January, Brown-Nicollet Environmental Community...
In honor of National Radon Action Month in January, Brown-Nicollet Environmental Community Health will hand out free radon test kits.(Kaylie Crowe)
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In honor of National Radon Action Month in January, Brown-Nicollet Environmental Community Health will hand out free radon test kits.

The hand-outs begin on January 3 and are available while supplies last.

Radon is an odorless, colorless and tasteless radioactive gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. More than 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year. The only way for residents to know if their home has radon is to test.

Short-term radon test kits can be picked up at the Brown-Nicollet Environmental and Community Health Office, located on the second floor of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building.

Officials say the best time to test is during the heating season, but testing can be done year-round.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Two Minnesota men died in an avalanche while snowmobiling in the mountains north of...
2 Minnesota snowmobilers die in southern Montana avalanche
A nurse works in a medical lab near Mankato, Minn.
Minnesota to offer free CNA training in January
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Prosecutor: 2 Iowa teens ambushed teacher, then killed her
The victims, identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tonny” Khiev and 27-year-old Reachsieh...
3 siblings killed in car crash during surprise Christmas visit
(Source: KEYC)
Mankato officials won’t discipline officers for take-down

Latest News

Yesterday, April Chouinard, 36, as well as a 14-year-old who was not wearing a seatbelt, were...
14-year-old injured in HW 22 collision
We are waking up to some very cold air across the state this morning.
Joshua Eckl's Wednesday Morning Forecast 12-29-2021
All the action began Tuesday night inside Bethany Lutheran College.
Four advance to winner’s bracket of Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament
HIGHLIGHTS: 2021 Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament
HIGHLIGHTS: 2021 Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament