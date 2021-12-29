First come first serve for free radon tests for homeowners

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In honor of National Radon Action Month in January, Brown-Nicollet Environmental Community Health will hand out free radon test kits.

The hand-outs begin on January 3 and are available while supplies last.

Radon is an odorless, colorless and tasteless radioactive gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. More than 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year. The only way for residents to know if their home has radon is to test.

Short-term radon test kits can be picked up at the Brown-Nicollet Environmental and Community Health Office, located on the second floor of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building.

Officials say the best time to test is during the heating season, but testing can be done year-round.

