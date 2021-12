MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament hosted by Bethany Lutheran College began Tuesday night.

Mankato Loyola, LCWM, St. Clair and Fairmont all advance to the semifinals.

Loyola will play St. Clair and LCWM gets Fairmont Wednesday night.

The tournament all wraps up Thursday.

