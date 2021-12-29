Greater Mankato Area United Way nears fundraising goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Area United Way is nearing its annual fundraising goal.

The nonprofit announced that they have raised 97% of their $2.06 million goal, and are looking for a final push from the community to help reach their goal in their 90th year in operation.

Funds go directly towards next year’s budget to help with basic needs, health, and education within the community.

The campaign started on Aug. 1 and hopes to reach its goal by the end of the year.

CAMPAIGN UPDATE: We are at 97% of our goal with $63,645 to go. Help us get there! Donate by calling 507-345-4551 or... Posted by Greater Mankato Area United Way on Monday, December 27, 2021

”We’re very blessed to have such a strong region, and everyone caring about their neighbors, their friends, their coworkers, and people they don’t even know. We have a beautiful heart string, they’re all the same, in regards to giving to those in need, so it’s been really heart filling for me,” Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus explained.

In an attempt to get the United Way over the final hump, the Nowell and Nadine Andreas Foundation will be matching any new donations up to $40,000.

