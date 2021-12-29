Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., delivers a speech at the YearlyKos convention in Las...
Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., delivers a speech at the YearlyKos convention in Las Vegas on June 10, 2006. Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.(JAE C. HONG | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.

The combative former boxer-turned-lawyer was widely-acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress, a conservative Democrat in an increasingly polarized chamber who vexed lawmakers of both parties with a brusque manner and this motto:

“I would rather dance than fight, but I know how to fight.”

Over a 34-year career in Washington, Reid thrived on behind-the-scenes wrangling and kept the Senate controlled by his party through two presidents — Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama — a crippling recession and the Republican takeover of the House after the 2010 elections.

He retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye.

Reid in May 2018 revealed he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.

___

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas and Reno Correspondent Scott Sonner contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Thousands of dollars stolen from bar in Byron
Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, faces charges for the alleged attacks on the police officer and the...
Man who attacked worker over mask must serve year in prison
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
FILE — Two Minnesota men died in an avalanche while snowmobiling in the mountains north of...
2 Minnesota snowmobilers die in southern Montana avalanche
The victims, identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tonny” Khiev and 27-year-old Reachsieh...
3 siblings killed in car crash during surprise Christmas visit

Latest News

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women
FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his...
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85
Police say multiple people were killed and others were injured, including an officer, in a...
Shooting ‘rampage’ in Denver area ends with at least 6 dead, including suspect
The best way to avoid the wait is to go to your local DMV and get the tabs in-person
Motor vehicle tabs having supply chain issues