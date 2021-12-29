Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Home Depot enhances their military discount

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Home Depot has enhanced its military discount benefit.

The retailer announced the new policy Tuesday.

U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses who pre-register for the benefit on the Home Depot app will receive a 10% discount on their purchases in stores and online.

Previously, the 10% military discount was only available in physical Home Depot stores and spouses were not eligible.

In order to receive the benefit on digital purchases, recipients must register for it on the app.

The company said it employs more than 35,000 veterans and military spouses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Two Minnesota men died in an avalanche while snowmobiling in the mountains north of...
2 Minnesota snowmobilers die in southern Montana avalanche
A nurse works in a medical lab near Mankato, Minn.
Minnesota to offer free CNA training in January
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Prosecutor: 2 Iowa teens ambushed teacher, then killed her
The victims, identified as 31-year-old Reachthon “Tonny” Khiev and 27-year-old Reachsieh...
3 siblings killed in car crash during surprise Christmas visit
(Source: KEYC)
Mankato officials won’t discipline officers for take-down

Latest News

Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche
A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed...
Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test
In honor of National Radon Action Month in January, Brown-Nicollet Environmental Community...
First come first serve for free radon tests for homeowners
A man dealing with a rare cancer has gotten a 3D-printed partial pelvis to help save his leg.
Cancer patient gets 3D-printed pelvis, new lease on life