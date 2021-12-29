Motor vehicle tabs having supply chain issues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People whose tabs expire in January or February 2022 could see the brunt of the issue.

Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services is facing shortages for online and mail-in requests.

According to the DMV, the wait is about six weeks to get your tabs if you mail in your form through the state.

The best way to avoid the wait is to go to your local DMV and get the tabs in person.

If you are waiting for your tabs to come in the mail, and they come late, proper authorities have been notified of the backorder.

