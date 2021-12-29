Your Photos
Motor vehicle tabs having supply chain issues

The best way to avoid the wait is to go to your local DMV and get the tabs in person
By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People whose tabs expire in January or February 2022 could see the brunt of the issue.

Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services is facing shortages for online and mail-in requests.

According to the DMV, the wait is about six weeks to get your tabs if you mail in your form through the state.

Planning on taking your driver’s license knowledge or road test soon? Additional exam stations — mostly in greater...

Posted by Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

The best way to avoid the wait is to go to your local DMV and get the tabs in person.

If you are waiting for your tabs to come in the mail, and they come late, proper authorities have been notified of the backorder.

