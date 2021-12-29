Your Photos
Star of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” discusses upcoming show

The musical premieres Jan. 6 at the Kato Ballroom
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Colin Scharf is Buddy Holly in the upcoming production which runs January 6, 7, and 8th then again on Jan. 13, 14, 15.

Tickets cost $40, dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. the the nights of show. Showtime is 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here or by phone at (507) 625-7553.

