Winners announced for Let It Glow, Kato! display contest

By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato City Center Partnership announced the winners for the second annual Let It Glow, Kato! display contest.

First place went to Bellissimo Paint & Coatings, second place was Whimsy & Weathered and third place is the Eide Bailly Tower.

A total of 22 businesses participated in the contest this year.

Something new this year was collaborations between businesses.

We are excited to announce the winners of the second annual Let It Glow, Kato! Window Display Contest! After 879 votes...

Posted by City Center Mankato on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Also, North Mankato residents had the opportunity to vote on their favorite individual houses and group of houses.

This year’s winners were 10 Cardinal Court for the individual house and then Omega Court for the neighborhood contest.

”Had a collaboration, too, with at least one other business in Old Town with Wooden Spoon. That is what we found really fun this year was, in its second year, was there was some mash-ups that happened between different businesses,” Visit Mankato President Anna Thill said. “Some hiring others to actually decorate the display and, obviously, the Eide Bailly building was a great collaboration that had a large impact.”

Visit Mankato hopes that the collaboration piece of the competition keeps growing and growing each year.

