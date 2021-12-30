Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

About 700 losing their jobs as of this week at Newton plant

Birders are expressing opposition to proposed wind turbines along Lake Erie shoreline (Source:...
Birders are expressing opposition to proposed wind turbines along Lake Erie shoreline (Source: AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) - About 700 people are losing their jobs this week in Newton, Iowa.

KCCI-TV reports that TPI Composites is ending wind turbine manufacturing. The company had been Jasper County’s largest employer. About 50 workers in TPI’s field services operation will remain. The job losses were announced in October.

A recent job fair for the soon-to-be displaced workers brought more than 100 companies. Frank Liebl of the Newton Development Corp. says unemployment is low and jobs are plentiful, so he’s hopeful those losing their jobs can find new work.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yesterday, April Chouinard, 36, as well as a 14-year-old who was not wearing a seatbelt, were...
14-year-old injured in HW 22 collision
During hours of operation, Hy-Vee is introducing a new retail security team to its stores...
Hy-Vee introducing new security team to retail stores
A nurse works in a medical lab near Mankato, Minn.
Minnesota to offer free CNA training in January
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
FILE — Two Minnesota men died in an avalanche while snowmobiling in the mountains north of...
2 Minnesota snowmobilers die in southern Montana avalanche

Latest News

FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this...
New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2011 file photo, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen gestures...
Hester, Ware, Andre Johnson 1st-year Hall of Fame finalists
Kuachua Brillion Xiong
Iowa troopers stopped gunman on way to White House with ‘hit list,’ federal documents state
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen...
US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers