Firefighters rescue injured woman from Minnesota cave

Frozen Minnehaha Falls is shown Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Frozen Minnehaha Falls is shown Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Minneapolis.(Jeff Baenen | AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Firefighters have rescued an injured woman from a cave in a Minneapolis park.

The city’s fire department issued a news release saying firefighters got a call about 6 p.m. Wednesday that a woman had fallen in the cave located behind the frozen Minnehaha Falls in Minnehaha Regional Park in Minneapolis.

Firefighters used ropes and harnesses to reach the cave and found the woman deep inside the cavern. She said she had slipped and injured her ankle and couldn’t climb out.

Firefighters splinted her ankle, put her in a rescue basket and hauled her up to paramedics. She was ultimately taken to a hospital. No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

