Hy-Vee introducing new security team to retail stores
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee is introducing a new retail security team to its stores across its eight-state region.
Hy-Vee Retail Security officers will be present in stores during operating hours.
These officers, many of whom come from a law enforcement background, are specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees. The officers have been through training designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders alongside law enforcement partners.
Hy-Vee is actively recruiting for officers to join the new security team.
Interested applicants can click on the Retail Security tab on Hy-Vee’s website.
