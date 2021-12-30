Your Photos
Iowa marks 175th anniversary of statehood

FILE — Iowa has reached a milestone — 175 years as a state.
FILE — Iowa has reached a milestone — 175 years as a state.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has reached a milestone — 175 years as a state.

WHO-TV reports that Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Tuesday declaring Iowa Statehood Day.

President James Polk signed the bill that made Iowa the 29th state on Dec. 28, 1846. Fewer than 100,000 people lived in Iowa at the time. Now, the state has nearly 3.2 million residents.

Iowa became part of the United States with the Louisiana Purchase in 1803 and became its own territory in 1838, separating from the Wisconsin Territory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

