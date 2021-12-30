Your Photos
LCWM, St. Clair to clash in Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament Championship

By Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and St. Clair boys’ basketball teams are moving on in this year’s Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bethany Lutheran College.

LCWM beat Fairmont 60-47 and St. Clair topped Mankato Loyola 57-46.

The championship match-up takes place Thursday night at 8:30.

