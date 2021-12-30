Your Photos
Missing Minnesota girl found in Detroit, man arrested

FILE — A Twin Cities teenager who has been missing since last week has been found in Detroit.
FILE — A Twin Cities teenager who has been missing since last week has been found in Detroit.(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) — A Twin Cities teenager who has been missing since last week has been found in Detroit.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that 16-year-old Jymirah Chatman of Brooklyn Park was found at an undisclosed location in Detroit late Tuesday by the Michigan State Police and the FBI. Police said a 32-year-old Detroit man suspected of taking her from Minnesota to Michigan was arrested and is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Chatman was last seen at her home early last week. She left a note saying she was leaving but would return. Authorities believe she was a passenger in a Toyota Camry involved in a single-car crash on Interstate 94 near Mauston, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

