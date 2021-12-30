Your Photos
Motorists: Watch out for black ice

https://news.wsu.edu/news/2017/12/19/weathercatch-black-ice-mystery-how-it-formed-when-roads-look...
Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it, whether driving, bicycling or walking.(Washington State University)
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Extreme cold plus tire friction and blowing snow equals one dangerous road hazard: black ice.

Black ice is actually invisible ice that is almost totally transparent. It can easily catch drivers off-guard and cause crashes.

Black ice forms when the air temperature is warmer than pavement, which causes moisture to rapidly freeze and creates a thin, transparent layer of ice on the roadway. The areas to look out for are bridges, overpasses and ramps. Intersections can also be a trouble spot as exhaust pipes drip and refreeze.

The best way to stay safe from black ice is to remember to slow down especially on bridges and overpasses and avoid breaking on ice.

