New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1

FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this year’s legislative session that will take in the next few days.(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this year’s legislative session that will take in the next few days.

Starting January 1, any employer with more than 15 employees must offer “reasonable accommodations” to workers for health conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth.

They must be available upon request with the advice of a licensed healthcare provider unless the employer can demonstrate that the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on business operations.

The legislature offered examples like transferring positions that are less strenuous or hazardous, or more frequent bathroom breaks.

Opioid screening limits will also be repealed. The legislature says medical assistance “must cover screenings and urinalysis tests for opioids without lifetime or annual limits.”

Also starting in the new year, any member of the 11 federally-recognized tribes in Minnesota is eligible for a free permit to state parks. The DNR can also issue daily permits to any qualified person who does not own or operate a motor vehicle.

And beginning in January, Minnesota driver’s licenses cannot be suspended after a conviction for driving on a suspended or revoked license based solely on a person’s failure to pay a traffic ticket, parking fine, or surcharge from a parking citation.

The DPS also cannot suspend licenses because a person did not appear in court for petty misdemeanor citations.

A trio of special license plates will also be created: the Minnesota 100 Club, agriculture and honorary consul.

You can read about all of the new laws taking effect HERE.

