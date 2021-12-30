Preparations continue for Buddy Holly musical show

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The lights are on, the guitars are tuned and the mics are ready for the production of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Show at the Kato Ballroom. After delays because of COVID, the show is in its final stages of production.

“Every step just makes it more real to opening day once you start hearing your voice big out there and you have the little talking side mic on it just gets your heart going a little bit and you are just ready to go,” said Julian McFarlane, who plays Tyrone Jones.

The show is a look back in time during the peak of Buddy Holly’s performances as his popularity grew from his hometown in Texas to a worldwide status of fame.

“These are real people it is not like you are playing a character that is fiction and is made up and you get to do what you want with it these characters are real people who lived not that long ago,” said Callie Sonnek, who plays Maria Elena.

Production and planning for the show began in 2019 but due to complications with the virus, the show’s production has been pushed back nearly two years.

In addition to a tribute to Holly’s career, the show also pays tribute to his performance at the Kato Ballroom in 1959.

“We don’t have to build a ballroom,” director, Patrick Ryan said. “It is taking place in the same place that Buddy Holly played.”

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Kato Ballroom’s website or by calling (507) 625-7553.

