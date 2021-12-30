Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Registration open for Pedal Past Poverty fundraiser

Registration is now open for Partners for Housing’s 10th annual Pedal Past Poverty fundraiser.
Registration is now open for Partners for Housing’s 10th annual Pedal Past Poverty fundraiser.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Registration is now open for Partners for Housing’s 10th annual Pedal Past Poverty fundraiser.

The event, which takes place in February, is a one-of-a-kind stationary bike race and is Partners for Affordable Housing’s signature event.

The event consists of 40 teams with ten riders each. Riders have their friends, family and other individuals donate to their team. The 40 teams then compete to win prizes based on money raised and miles biked on race day.

The first 10 teams to register will be entered into a drawing for a pizza and pottery painting party for the entire team.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yesterday, April Chouinard, 36, as well as a 14-year-old who was not wearing a seatbelt, were...
14-year-old injured in HW 22 collision
A nurse works in a medical lab near Mankato, Minn.
Minnesota to offer free CNA training in January
FILE — Two Minnesota men died in an avalanche while snowmobiling in the mountains north of...
2 Minnesota snowmobilers die in southern Montana avalanche
All the action began Tuesday night inside Bethany Lutheran College.
Four advance to winner’s bracket of Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2010 file photo, from left, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and...
Business manager to Kardashians killed, boyfriend charged

Latest News

Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it,...
Motorists: Watch out for black ice
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Kalea Homich netted her first career hat trick in the victory.
Cougars strike early and often to down Worthington
The championship match-up is set.
LCWM, St. Clair to clash in Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament Championship