Registration open for Pedal Past Poverty fundraiser

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Registration is now open for Partners for Housing’s 10th annual Pedal Past Poverty fundraiser.

The event, which takes place in February, is a one-of-a-kind stationary bike race and is Partners for Affordable Housing’s signature event.

The event consists of 40 teams with ten riders each. Riders have their friends, family and other individuals donate to their team. The 40 teams then compete to win prizes based on money raised and miles biked on race day.

The first 10 teams to register will be entered into a drawing for a pizza and pottery painting party for the entire team.

