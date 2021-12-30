Your Photos
St. Paul man dies 7 days after reporting assault

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man has died a week after he reported he was assaulted.

City officials issued a news release Wednesday saying that 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha called police to his apartment on Dec. 20 to report someone in the building had punched him. Police took a report and paramedics responded but Rocha wasn’t taken to a hospital.

Firefighters checked on him on Monday and found him dead in his apartment. The Ramsey County medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Investigators are trying to piece together what led to the Dec. 20 altercation and who is responsible for Rocha’s death.

The homicide is the city’s 38th this year.

