Sweet Financial Planning offers financial advice heading into 2022

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - An upcoming new year means the annual check-in on everyone’s goals, and a frequent goal to check in on is finances.

As people take a look back at their previous year and the year ahead, Sweet Financial Planning said that the new year provides an opportunity to assess and adjust accordingly.

“Now I think a great thing to think about as you get into the new year is where do you sit financially and should you make any changes from a savings standpoint. It’s a great time to up those contribution percentages within your 401Ks, maybe start saving in a Roth IRA or something like that. It’s a great time to do a little bit of cleaning up on some of those budget pieces and start saving a little bit more,” said Amber Knips, a certified financial planner at Sweet Financial Planning.

They also recommended a balanced approach to finances throughout the year.

“So often we get caught up at the end of the year of being ‘well here’s when we do our tax planning, you know what the year is kind of closing up,’ but focusing on that all year round. You know, we potentially could be on the cusp of some changes, they’ve talked about that, with the tax cuts and the Jobs Act expiring in a couple of years, so doing some of that tax planning now can help you in the long term, and really making that a month-by-month thing that you look at,” Knips suggested.

The agency noted that their advice may not apply to all situations and that people should consult with financial planners themselves to receive advice directly tailored to their personal financial situation, offering the following disclaimer:

The opinions expressed in this program are for general informational purposes only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual or on any specific security. It is only intended to provide education about the financial industry. To determine which investments may be appropriate for you, consult your financial advisor prior to investing. Any past performance discussed during this program is no guarantee of future results. Any indices referenced for comparison are unmanaged and cannot be invested into directly. As always please remember investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital; please seek advice from a licensed professional.

