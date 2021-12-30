TRUE Transit celebrates five years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - TRUE Transit, the public transportations system for Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur Counties, is celebrating their five-year anniversary on Jan. 5.

TRUE Transit started in January, 2017, with just one bus and a big goal: to provide affordable transportation in the rural parts of Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur counties.

During their first year, they provided just over 1,200 rides.

Now they have five buses and provide nearly 1,000 rides a month and have given over 30,000 rides over the last five years.

To show appreciation, all passengers who ride the bus from Jan. 3-7 will receive a small gift.

TRUE Transit provides dial-a-ride service throughout Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur Counties, Monday-Friday between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rides are $5 each ways and reservations are required and can be scheduled online at truetransit.org or by calling (507) 388-8783.

