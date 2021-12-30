UMD women return for second half of season

DULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - The UMD women’s hockey team returns this weekend to start the second half of their season. The Bulldogs will hit the road for Cambridge, Massachusetts, to take on the Harvard Crimson.

In a Bulldog sweater, no current UMD player has matched up against the Crimson. Although transfer forward, Elizabeth Giguere did play them when she was at Clarkson.

It’s an uncommon opponent, but with the expanded NCAA tournament this season, it’ll be a massive series for the pairwise position because it’s their last non-conference series of the season.

“We haven’t played now in what, three weeks? so I think all of us are very excited to be back on the ice again, so we’re just going to bring that into our series this weekend,” said Soderberg.

“You know when we pick non-conference matchups, we try to bring our team places that they can get a good experience at, as well as a great hockey experience, so we’ll get that this weekend for sure,” Maura Crowell.

Crowell and some players also talked at length this morning about their disappointment with the IIHF, about canceling the second straight Women’s U-18 Worlds.

Copyright 2021 (CBS3 Duluth). All rights reserved.