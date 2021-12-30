Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Wild sign coach Dean Evason, staff to multiyear extensions

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason, center top right, yells to his team during the third...
Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason, center top right, yells to his team during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Chicago.(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed coach Dean Evason and his staff to multiyear contract extensions on Thursday, a reward for keeping them as one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Evason, 57, is in his second full season as Minnesota’s coach after replacing Bruce Boudreau in February 2020. The Wild made the NHL’s expanded postseason that year and with 19 victories in 30 games are well on their way to a third consecutive playoff appearance with Evason in charge.

The longtime assistant has helped Minnesota rank fourth in the league in goals since taking over. The Wild are 62-29-7 under Evason, including four winning streaks of five games or more.

Assistant coaches Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean and Bob Woods, goaltending coach Frederic Chabot and video coaches T.J. Jindra and Jonas Plumb also were extended.

The Wild are set to host their first Winter Classic on Saturday when they face the St. Louis Blues outside at Target Field in Minneapolis.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yesterday, April Chouinard, 36, as well as a 14-year-old who was not wearing a seatbelt, were...
14-year-old injured in HW 22 collision
During hours of operation, Hy-Vee is introducing a new retail security team to its stores...
Hy-Vee introducing new security team to retail stores
A nurse works in a medical lab near Mankato, Minn.
Minnesota to offer free CNA training in January
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
FILE — Two Minnesota men died in an avalanche while snowmobiling in the mountains north of...
2 Minnesota snowmobilers die in southern Montana avalanche

Latest News

Kalea Homich netted her first career hat trick in the victory.
Cougars strike early and often to down Worthington
The championship match-up is set.
LCWM, St. Clair to clash in Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament Championship
HIGHLIGHTS: Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Worthington