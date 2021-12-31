Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bordchardt lifts No. 1 Minnesota State over No. 6 Duluth in overtime

By Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 1 Minnesota State Mavericks were back in action Thursday for a heavyweight tilt against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth.

It’s a Sandelin reunion inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, with UMD head coach Scott Sandelin and MSU junior forward Ryan Sandelin competing for bragging rights this holiday season.

MSU wins the thriller 2-1 on an overtime goal from Cade Borchardt.

The series wraps up Saturday in Duluth.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — From healthcare to driver’s licenses to state parks, many new laws were passed in this...
New Minnesota laws go into effect starting Jan. 1
Yesterday, April Chouinard, 36, as well as a 14-year-old who was not wearing a seatbelt, were...
14-year-old injured in HW 22 collision
During hours of operation, Hy-Vee is introducing a new retail security team to its stores...
Hy-Vee introducing new security team to retail stores
A nurse works in a medical lab near Mankato, Minn.
Minnesota to offer free CNA training in January
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

LCWM wins 57-50.
LCWM wins Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament
HIGHLIGHTS: LCWM vs. St. Clair
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Minnesota State vs. No. 6 Minnesota Duluth
FILE - Broadcaster and former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden poses with his bust after...
John Madden remembered by residents of his original hometown