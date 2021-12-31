Bordchardt lifts No. 1 Minnesota State over No. 6 Duluth in overtime

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 1 Minnesota State Mavericks were back in action Thursday for a heavyweight tilt against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth.

It’s a Sandelin reunion inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, with UMD head coach Scott Sandelin and MSU junior forward Ryan Sandelin competing for bragging rights this holiday season.

MSU wins the thriller 2-1 on an overtime goal from Cade Borchardt.

The series wraps up Saturday in Duluth.

