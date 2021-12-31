Experts share tips for sticking to your New Year’s resolutions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 2022 is right around the corner, and for many, a new year comes with new goals.

Before you start on your New Year’s resolutions, experts are sharing tips to stick with them long-term.

They recommend breaking big goals down into smaller ones.

Jake Schrom, owner of Hometown Fitness said, “Be more specific, having it more obtainable and just having a way to track it so you can see your progress as you’re going.”

Tackling your goals with a partner can be helpful as well.

“People have a lot more success when they have people holding them accountable,” Schrom added.

If your resolution fails in the new year, experts said it’s never too late to try again.

Schrom stated, “Stick with it and just kind of remember why you started in the first place.”

