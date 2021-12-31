Free park passes coming for some in 2022

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With the new year just days away, a number of new laws are going into effect in the state of Minnesota including one for your favorite state parks.

As of Jan. 1, any member of the 11 federally recognized tribes in Minnesota is eligible for the annual state park permit at no charge.

The permit is valid when displayed on the vehicle by the person who owns it.

If they do not have a vehicle, free daily pass permits can be issued.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.