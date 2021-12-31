Hockey Day Minnesota set to benefit Mankato businesses, regional economy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — If you pass by Stadium Road, you will see Blasklee Stadium being transformed for Hockey Day Minnesota.

“Given the pitch that is on this football field, it is 18 inches at the middle. We have brought in over 1,100 tons of sand to build this up on what is essentially a sandbox,” said Lindsey Botker, a member of the Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato’s events and logistics executive committee.

The boards are up, signage is in place and everything is coming together one piece at a time.

“Over there we have the Kraus-Andersn Player Village, so that is where all of the player locker rooms will be. On the south end, that is our VIP on Ice 5,000 square-foot tent, [and] that is our Club Cambria area,” Botker added.

During the hockey-filled week, there will be nonstop entertainment at the stadium, which is expected to bring in some big bucks to the city of Mankato, specifically on Jan. 22, when Bally Sports North and representatives from the Minnesota Wild will be in town.

“In just the couple of days where we have the most activity for Hockey Day, it’s going to be a $3.5 million to $5 million economic impact to the hospitality industry,” estimated Michelle Schooff, co-chair of the Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato group.

Local businesses and enterprises expect to reap the benefits as well, like AmericInn, which is the only hotel within walking distance to the festivities.

“We are actually sponsors of Hockey Day Minnesota, so we started filling up our hotel for that time starting in early August,” AmericInn General Manager Ashley Sprenger said.

All 79 rooms are filled with either players or spectators wanting to get in on all the action.

“I do expect [us to have] 100% occupancy. We still get calls daily for that time,” Sprenger commented. “You know, unfortunately, we can’t host more guests than we have, so I think it would be great if other hotels to pick up that business as well.”

This is a win-win situation for not only the hockey community but the region as well.

“We have 1,000 youths that are going to be to take the ice and make memories on the Hockey Day Minnesota ice and help us grow the game, which is really the goal of Hockey Day Minnesota. We are so proud that they will be able to be up here making memories,” Schoof said.

