Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hy-Vee adding new retail security team to stores

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee is introducing a new retail security team to its stores as part of its ongoing effort to ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees.

Hy-Vee says that the retail security officers will be present during store hours and will be trained to defuse situations and protect the safety of Hy-Vee employees and customers. The chain says that most of the security team come from a law enforcement background.

“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”

Applicants interested in joining the Retail Security team can reach out to RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yesterday, April Chouinard, 36, as well as a 14-year-old who was not wearing a seatbelt, were...
14-year-old injured in HW 22 collision
During hours of operation, Hy-Vee is introducing a new retail security team to its stores...
Hy-Vee introducing new security team to retail stores
A nurse works in a medical lab near Mankato, Minn.
Minnesota to offer free CNA training in January
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
FILE — Two Minnesota men died in an avalanche while snowmobiling in the mountains north of...
2 Minnesota snowmobilers die in southern Montana avalanche

Latest News

Hy-Vee introduces new security team to retail stores
Hockey Day Minnesota banners are pictured Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
Hockey Day Minnesota set to benefit Mankato businesses, regional economy
Hockey Day Minnesota set to benefit Mankato businesses, regional economy
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?