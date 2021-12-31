Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

John Madden remembered by residents of his original hometown

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) — John Madden was born in Austin, Minnesota, in 1936. His parents Earl R. and Mary Flaherty were married at St. Augustine Church in Austin in May 1935.

According to the Mower County Historical Society, Earl owned and operated Earl’s City Service, a filling station on the east side of Austin on North Railway from 1940 to 1942. He was an auto mechanic by trade with one year of college.

John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

John lived with his parents and paternal grandparents, William and Louisa, within walking distance of the Mower County Fairgrounds. His grandfather, William Madden, was a hotel janitor.

The family moved to California between 1943 and 1944, as noted in Austin City Directory. According to Len Schulke, who KTTC spoke with, Madden moved away in 1940.

In January 1999, Madden revisited Austin and received the Key to the City, among other gifts, including two books on the history of Austin, canned SPAM and more. That’s when he met Schulke, who was able to get Madden to autograph a Vikings cap.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yesterday, April Chouinard, 36, as well as a 14-year-old who was not wearing a seatbelt, were...
14-year-old injured in HW 22 collision
During hours of operation, Hy-Vee is introducing a new retail security team to its stores...
Hy-Vee introducing new security team to retail stores
A nurse works in a medical lab near Mankato, Minn.
Minnesota to offer free CNA training in January
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill
FILE — Two Minnesota men died in an avalanche while snowmobiling in the mountains north of...
2 Minnesota snowmobilers die in southern Montana avalanche

Latest News

Group organizers say they are gathering, demanding justice for Kouko ‘Christopher’ Fiafonou. He...
Protesters gather in Austin in response to officer-involved shooting
Minnesota State's Ryan Sandelin (14) skates for the puck against Michigan Tech on Saturday,...
No. 1 Minnesota State prepares for home-and-home against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth
No. 1 Minnesota State prepares for home-and-home against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth
Rally for Justice
Protesters gather in Austin in response to officer-involved shooting