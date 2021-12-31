John Madden remembered by residents of his original hometown

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) — John Madden was born in Austin, Minnesota, in 1936. His parents Earl R. and Mary Flaherty were married at St. Augustine Church in Austin in May 1935.

According to the Mower County Historical Society, Earl owned and operated Earl’s City Service, a filling station on the east side of Austin on North Railway from 1940 to 1942. He was an auto mechanic by trade with one year of college.

John lived with his parents and paternal grandparents, William and Louisa, within walking distance of the Mower County Fairgrounds. His grandfather, William Madden, was a hotel janitor.

The family moved to California between 1943 and 1944, as noted in Austin City Directory. According to Len Schulke, who KTTC spoke with, Madden moved away in 1940.

In January 1999, Madden revisited Austin and received the Key to the City, among other gifts, including two books on the history of Austin, canned SPAM and more. That’s when he met Schulke, who was able to get Madden to autograph a Vikings cap.

