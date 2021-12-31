Your Photos
Minneapolis nears record homicide count for 2021

Minneapolis has recorded the highest number of homicides in over 20 years amid a nationwide spike in violent crime.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis has recorded the highest number of homicides in over 20 years amid a nationwide spike in violent crime.

The city has reported 96 homicides this year. It’s just one shy of a record set in 1995, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Homicides this year doubled from the count in 2019 as the city’s most diverse and low-income neighborhoods saw the bulk of the violence.

Criminologists attribute the recent nationwide violent crime to a confluence of factors, including the coronavirus pandemic, as well as conflicts over politics and race.

Shooting and armed carjacking are also on the rise.

