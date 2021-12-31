New artwork to be installed at Riverfront Park in 2022
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A new tribute to southern Minnesota’s native heritage is coming to Riverfront Park in 2022.
According to JD Designs, the Mahkato Mni – Waters of Blue Earth artwork represents the water that flows through the city of Mankato and the area. It explains the river system that is around this region as a map.
It was a group effort to bring the artwork to life.
JD Designs, Associate Finishing Inc., and Mankato Makerspace were some of the project’s contributors.
”The education piece around it, the fact that there are seven rivers coming into Blue Earth County and there is only one going out. We don’t realize because we don’t see, you know, all of the water that surrounds us. I think that was my most curious piece that I really wanted to dive into,” explained Julie Dempster, owner at JD Designs.
JD Designs says the sign will be installed in the park when it gets closer to springtime.
